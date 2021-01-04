What percent of physicians participated in ACOs? — 9 stats

Physician participation in accountable care organizations peaked in 2017.

Using Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" from 2012-20, here is how many physicians participated in accountable care organizations.

Note: Medscape surveyed 24,216 respondents in 2012, 21,878 respondents in 2013, 24,075 respondents in 2014, 19,657 respondents in 2015, 19,183 respondents in 2016, 19,270 respondents in 2017, 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.

Physicians participating in ACOs:

2012: 3 percent

2013: 16 percent

2014: 24 percent

2015: 30 percent

2016: 33 percent

2017: 36 percent

2018: 27 percent

2019: 28 percent

2020: 26 percent

