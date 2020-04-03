Unemployment due to COVID-19 — 10 areas hit hardest

On average, U.S. unemployment rates have increased 2,002 percent since Jan. 1, according to a new WalletHub ranking.

WalletHub compared the number of unemployment claims filed the week of March 23, 2020, to rates during the same week in 2019 and during the first week of 2020.

States and districts with the biggest unemployment increases:

1. Louisiana

2. North Carolina

3. Indiana

4. New Hampshire

5. Florida

6. Virginia

7. Michigan

8. Kentucky

9. Washington, D.C.

10. New Mexico

