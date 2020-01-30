Top 14 highest paying jobs in healthcare — surgeons, anesthesiologists No. 1 at $265K

Healthcare jobs consistently top lists as some of the highest paying, fastest growing jobs in the U.S.

Financial planning resource Investopedia recently ranked 25 of the highest-paying jobs based on Bureau of Labor and Statistics data of mean wages, and healthcare took 14 of the spots.

Fourteen high-paying jobs in healthcare:

1. Anesthesiologists - $265,990

2. Surgeons, general - $265,990 (tie)

3. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons - $242,740

4. OB-GYN - $235,240

5. Orthodontists - $229,380

6. Psychiatrists - $216,090

7. Physicians, general - $214,700

8. Family medicine physicians - $208,560

9. Internists - $198,370

10. Prosthodontists - $196,050

11. Dentists - $187,540

12. Pediatricians - $180,010

13. Nurse Anesthetists - $169,450

14. Podiatrists - $148,470

