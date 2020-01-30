Top 14 highest paying jobs in healthcare — surgeons, anesthesiologists No. 1 at $265K
Healthcare jobs consistently top lists as some of the highest paying, fastest growing jobs in the U.S.
Financial planning resource Investopedia recently ranked 25 of the highest-paying jobs based on Bureau of Labor and Statistics data of mean wages, and healthcare took 14 of the spots.
Fourteen high-paying jobs in healthcare:
1. Anesthesiologists - $265,990
2. Surgeons, general - $265,990 (tie)
3. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons - $242,740
4. OB-GYN - $235,240
5. Orthodontists - $229,380
6. Psychiatrists - $216,090
7. Physicians, general - $214,700
8. Family medicine physicians - $208,560
9. Internists - $198,370
10. Prosthodontists - $196,050
11. Dentists - $187,540
12. Pediatricians - $180,010
13. Nurse Anesthetists - $169,450
14. Podiatrists - $148,470
More articles on benchmarking:
5 insights into private practice physicians
20 statistics on physician compensation, employment by age
37 statistics on NP, PA salary headed into 2020
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.