5 insights into private practice physicians

As private practice physicians continue to face constant threats of consolidation, PatientPop surveyed 346 healthcare providers to collect their thoughts on a number of topics integral to their practice, according to the PatientPop 2020 Practice Growth Report.

Here are five insights from the report:

1. Approximately 72.7 percent of providers are satisfied with their level of success.

2. Providers identified six characteristics that were important to their success:

Delivering a top in-person patient experience: 67.2 percent

Communicating with patients digitally: 34.9 percent

Having strong online reviews: 30.5 percent

Ranking high in search results: 26.7 percent

Having a good website: 22.3 percent

Letting patients request appointments online: 20.8 percent

3. Providers who said patient reviews were important had four characteristics:

29.9 percent were more likely to report strong revenues

28.8 percent were more likely to report effective patient communication

22.4 percent were more likely to report strong market visibility

18.5 percent were more likely to report a strong office workflow

4. Twenty-five percent of providers do not take steps to address their online reputation.

5. Providers identified seven frustrations:

Managing insurance tasks: 48.7 percent

Collecting reimbursement/patient pay: 33.1 percent

No-shows and cancellations: 31.4 percent

Complying with regulations: 31.4 percent

EHR usability: 23.8 percent

Managing staff: 20.2 percent

Acquiring new patients: 15.3 percent

