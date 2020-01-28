5 insights into private practice physicians
As private practice physicians continue to face constant threats of consolidation, PatientPop surveyed 346 healthcare providers to collect their thoughts on a number of topics integral to their practice, according to the PatientPop 2020 Practice Growth Report.
Here are five insights from the report:
1. Approximately 72.7 percent of providers are satisfied with their level of success.
2. Providers identified six characteristics that were important to their success:
- Delivering a top in-person patient experience: 67.2 percent
- Communicating with patients digitally: 34.9 percent
- Having strong online reviews: 30.5 percent
- Ranking high in search results: 26.7 percent
- Having a good website: 22.3 percent
- Letting patients request appointments online: 20.8 percent
3. Providers who said patient reviews were important had four characteristics:
- 29.9 percent were more likely to report strong revenues
- 28.8 percent were more likely to report effective patient communication
- 22.4 percent were more likely to report strong market visibility
- 18.5 percent were more likely to report a strong office workflow
4. Twenty-five percent of providers do not take steps to address their online reputation.
5. Providers identified seven frustrations:
- Managing insurance tasks: 48.7 percent
- Collecting reimbursement/patient pay: 33.1 percent
- No-shows and cancellations: 31.4 percent
- Complying with regulations: 31.4 percent
- EHR usability: 23.8 percent
- Managing staff: 20.2 percent
- Acquiring new patients: 15.3 percent
Read the whole report here.
