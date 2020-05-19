The 10 states where physicians earned the most

Medscape released its "Physician Compensation Report 2020," examining how COVID-19 affected clinician salaries.

Medscape surveyed 17,461 clinicians across more than 30 specialties from across the U.S. between Oct. 4, 2019, to Feb. 10, 2020.

Here are the 10 top-earning states for clinicians:

1. Kentucky: $346,000

2. Tennessee: $338,000

3. Florida: $333,000

4. Alabama: $332,000

5. Utah: $328,000

T6. Ohio: $326,000

T6. Oklahoma: $326,000

T6. Indiana: $326,000

9. North Carolina: $325,000

10. Georgia: $323,000

More articles on surgery centers:

4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

ASCs reopening to patients: Check these 7 boxes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.