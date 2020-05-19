The 10 states where physicians earned the most
Medscape released its "Physician Compensation Report 2020," examining how COVID-19 affected clinician salaries.
Medscape surveyed 17,461 clinicians across more than 30 specialties from across the U.S. between Oct. 4, 2019, to Feb. 10, 2020.
Here are the 10 top-earning states for clinicians:
1. Kentucky: $346,000
2. Tennessee: $338,000
3. Florida: $333,000
4. Alabama: $332,000
5. Utah: $328,000
T6. Ohio: $326,000
T6. Oklahoma: $326,000
T6. Indiana: $326,000
9. North Carolina: $325,000
10. Georgia: $323,000
