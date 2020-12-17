The 10 specialties with the largest salary growth over the last 3 years

Over the last three years, physician salaries have drastically increased. Using Medscape's Physician Compensation Report from 2018-20, here is how average physician salaries have changed:

Note: Medscape surveyed 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.

Here are the 10 specialties that had the largest percent change over the last three years:

ENT: 18.8 percent

Public health: 16.58 percent

Neurology: 14.75 percent

Physical medicine: 14.5 percent

General surgery: 13.04 percent

Urology: 11.8 percent

Diabetes: 11.32 percent

Pathology: 11.19 percent

Allergy: 10.67 percent

Pediatrics: 9.43 percent

Note: Here are the figures for 29 specialties.

