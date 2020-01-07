How salaries compare for 11 physician assistant specialties — GI No. 1 at $160K+

Medpage Today's 2019 fall salary survey detailed pay and practice locations for specialists, including physician assistants.

To create the survey, Health Media collected over 12,500 responses.

How salary compares for 11 physician assistant specialties:

1. Gastroenterology: $161,956

2. Dermatology: $134,364

3. Infectious disease: $114,320



4. Cardiology: $114,226

5. Oncology: $110,207

6. Family medicine: $109,485

7. Hospitalist: $108,859

8. Psychiatry: $104,818

9. Neurology: $101,228

10. Endocrinology: $99,375

11. Pediatrics: $96,489

