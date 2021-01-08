How has physician payment model participation evolved over 3 years? — 18 stats
Using Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" from 2018-20, here is how physician model participation evolved over three years:
Note: Medscape surveyed 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.
2018
Insurance: 73 percent
Fee-for-service: 38 percent
Accountable care organization: 27 percent
Direct primary care: 13 percent
Cash-only: 5 percent
Concierge: 2 percent
2019
Insurance: 81 percent
Fee-for-service: 44 percent
Accountable care organization: 28 percent
Direct primary care: 11 percent
Cash-only: 6 percent
Concierge: 2 percent
2020
Insurance: 74 percent
Fee-for-service: 39 percent
Accountable care organization: 26 percent
Direct primary care: 10 percent
Cash-only: 5 percent
Concierge: 2 percent
