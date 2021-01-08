How has physician payment model participation evolved over 3 years? — 18 stats

Using Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" from 2018-20, here is how physician model participation evolved over three years:

Note: Medscape surveyed 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.

2018

Insurance: 73 percent

Fee-for-service: 38 percent

Accountable care organization: 27 percent

Direct primary care: 13 percent

Cash-only: 5 percent

Concierge: 2 percent

2019

Insurance: 81 percent

Fee-for-service: 44 percent

Accountable care organization: 28 percent

Direct primary care: 11 percent

Cash-only: 6 percent

Concierge: 2 percent

2020

Insurance: 74 percent

Fee-for-service: 39 percent

Accountable care organization: 26 percent

Direct primary care: 10 percent

Cash-only: 5 percent

Concierge: 2 percent

