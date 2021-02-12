Highest, lowest premature-death rates in 10 US cities: WalletHub

WalletHub released its healthiest and unhealthiest cities in America list for 2021 on Feb. 8.

The firm compared 180 of the most populated areas in the U.S. across 44 benchmarks to determine its list. The benchmarks fell into four categories: healthcare, food, fitness and green space. WalletHub then pulled out additional stats using metrics from these categories.

Here are the cities with the lowest premature-death rate:

1. San Jose, Calif.

2. Columbia, Md.

3. Anaheim, Calif.*

3. Santa Ana, Calif.*

3. Irvine, Calif.*

* Tied for third

Here are the cities with the highest premature-death rate:

1. Baltimore*

1. St. Louis*

1. Charleston, W.Va.*

1. Huntington, W.Va.*

2. Augusta, Ga.

* Tied for first

