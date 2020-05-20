Do clinicians feel fairly compensated? 29 statistics
Medscape released its "Physician Compensation Report 2020," examining how COVID-19 affected clinician salaries.
Medscape surveyed 17,461 clinicians across more than 30 specialties from across the U.S. between Oct. 4, 2019, and Feb. 10, 2020.
Here, clinicians from 29 specialties share if they feel fairly compensated:
Oncology: 67 percent feel fairly compensated
Emergency medicine: 67 percent
Radiology: 67 percent
Psychiatry: 66 percent
ENT: 66 percent
Public health: 65 percent
Dermatology: 65 percent
Pathology: 62 percent
Cardiology: 61 percent
Anesthesiology: 60 percent
Physical medicine: 60 percent
Orthopedics: 60 percent
Critical care: 59 percent
General surgery: 58 percent
Allergy: 56 percent
Rheumatology: 55 percent
Plastic surgery: 55 percent
Family medicine: 54 percent
Ophthalmology: 54 percent
Pediatrics: 53 percent
Neurology: 53 percent
Internal medicine: 52 percent
Gastroenterology: 52 percent
Infectious diseases: 51 percent
OB-GYN: 51 percent
Pulmonary medicine: 50 percent
Urology: 49 percent
Diabetes: 49 percent
Nephrology: 44 percent
