Do clinicians feel fairly compensated? 29 statistics

Medscape released its "Physician Compensation Report 2020," examining how COVID-19 affected clinician salaries.

Medscape surveyed 17,461 clinicians across more than 30 specialties from across the U.S. between Oct. 4, 2019, and Feb. 10, 2020.

Here, clinicians from 29 specialties share if they feel fairly compensated:

Oncology: 67 percent feel fairly compensated

Emergency medicine: 67 percent

Radiology: 67 percent

Psychiatry: 66 percent

ENT: 66 percent

Public health: 65 percent

Dermatology: 65 percent

Pathology: 62 percent

Cardiology: 61 percent

Anesthesiology: 60 percent

Physical medicine: 60 percent

Orthopedics: 60 percent

Critical care: 59 percent

General surgery: 58 percent

Allergy: 56 percent

Rheumatology: 55 percent

Plastic surgery: 55 percent

Family medicine: 54 percent

Ophthalmology: 54 percent

Pediatrics: 53 percent

Neurology: 53 percent

Internal medicine: 52 percent

Gastroenterology: 52 percent

Infectious diseases: 51 percent

OB-GYN: 51 percent

Pulmonary medicine: 50 percent

Urology: 49 percent

Diabetes: 49 percent

Nephrology: 44 percent

