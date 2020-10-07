Connecticut surgery centers make up two-thirds of top facility fee revenue generators & other stats

The Connecticut Office of Health Strategy released its annual report on state facility fee trends, finding that statewide net patient revenues were approximately $12.4 billion.

Patch reported that outpatient facility fees increased 3.4 percent year over year, reaching $437.2 million in 2019. Patient visit-generated facility fees increased 11.4 percent over that period.

Gastrointestinal and cardiovascular procedures generated the most facility fees in 2019, hitting $54.2 million.

Naugatuck Valley Surgical Center and Hartford (Conn.) Hospital's Eye Surgery Center generated the most facility fee revenues in 2019.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.