Comparing male, female compensation over 5 years

Gender disparities run rampant through healthcare. Using Medscape's Physician Compensation Report from 2016-20, Becker's examined primary care and specialty physician compensation through the years.

Note: Medscape surveyed 19,183 respondents in 2016, 19,270 respondents in 2017, 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.

2016

Male

Primary care: $225,000

Specialty: $324,000

Female:

Primary care: $192,000

Specialty: $242,000

2017

Male

Primary care: $229,000

Specialty: $345,000

Female:

Primary care: $197,000

Specialty: $251,000

2018

Male

Primary care: $239,000

Specialty: $358,000

Female:

Primary care: $203,000

Specialty: $263,000

2019

Male

Primary care: $258,000

Specialty: $372,000

Female:

Primary care: $207,000

Specialty: $280,000

2020

Male

Primary care: $264,000

Specialty: $375,000

Female:

Primary care: $212,000

Specialty: $286,000

