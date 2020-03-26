Arizona, Maryland could increase ICU bed capacity by nearly 50% by using ASCs — State-by-state projections

Maryland stands to benefit more than any other U.S. state from using ASCs to manage COVID-19 surge capacity, according to a new model by Array Analytics.

Array provided a state-by-state breakdown of how much ASC utilization would increase availability of intensive care unit beds:

1. Washington, D.C.: 63 percent

2. Maryland: 48 percent

3. Arizona: 47 percent

4. Colorado: 40 percent

5. Wyoming: 34 percent

6. Washington: 33 percent

7. New Jersey: 32 percent

8. Alaska: 32 percent

9. Georgia: 30 percent

10. Oregon: 30 percent

11. South Dakota: 29 percent

12. Delaware: 28 percent

13. Mississippi: 27 percent

14. Idaho: 26 percent

15. Nebraska: 25 percent

16. California: 25 percent

17. Florida: 24 percent

18. South Carolina: 23 percent

19. Pennsylvania: 21 percent

20. New Hampshire: 21 percent

21. Hawaii: 21 percent

22. Iowa: 21 percent

23. Connecticut: 20 percent

24. Texas: 20 percent

25. Montana: 20 percent

26. Nevada: 20 percent

27. Minnesota: 20 percent

28. Wisconsin: 19 percent

29. Tennessee: 18 percent

30. Arkansas: 18 percent

31. Ohio: 18 percent

32. Kansas: 18 percent

33. Indiana: 17 percent

34. Louisiana: 17 percent

35. Rhode Island: 17 percent

36. Utah: 17 percent

37. Missouri: 17 percent

38. Kentucky: 15 percent

39. Virginia: 13 percent

40. New York: 13 percent

41. North Carolina: 13 percent

42. Illinois: 12 percent

43. Maine: 12 percent

44. Alabama: 12 percent

45. Michigan: 11 percent

46. Massachusetts: 11 percent

47. Oklahoma: 11 percent

48. Vermont: 10 percent

49. North Dakota: 10 percent

50. New Mexico: 10 percent

51. West Virginia: 4 percent

