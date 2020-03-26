Arizona, Maryland could increase ICU bed capacity by nearly 50% by using ASCs — State-by-state projections
Maryland stands to benefit more than any other U.S. state from using ASCs to manage COVID-19 surge capacity, according to a new model by Array Analytics.
Array provided a state-by-state breakdown of how much ASC utilization would increase availability of intensive care unit beds:
1. Washington, D.C.: 63 percent
2. Maryland: 48 percent
3. Arizona: 47 percent
4. Colorado: 40 percent
5. Wyoming: 34 percent
6. Washington: 33 percent
7. New Jersey: 32 percent
8. Alaska: 32 percent
9. Georgia: 30 percent
10. Oregon: 30 percent
11. South Dakota: 29 percent
12. Delaware: 28 percent
13. Mississippi: 27 percent
14. Idaho: 26 percent
15. Nebraska: 25 percent
16. California: 25 percent
17. Florida: 24 percent
18. South Carolina: 23 percent
19. Pennsylvania: 21 percent
20. New Hampshire: 21 percent
21. Hawaii: 21 percent
22. Iowa: 21 percent
23. Connecticut: 20 percent
24. Texas: 20 percent
25. Montana: 20 percent
26. Nevada: 20 percent
27. Minnesota: 20 percent
28. Wisconsin: 19 percent
29. Tennessee: 18 percent
30. Arkansas: 18 percent
31. Ohio: 18 percent
32. Kansas: 18 percent
33. Indiana: 17 percent
34. Louisiana: 17 percent
35. Rhode Island: 17 percent
36. Utah: 17 percent
37. Missouri: 17 percent
38. Kentucky: 15 percent
39. Virginia: 13 percent
40. New York: 13 percent
41. North Carolina: 13 percent
42. Illinois: 12 percent
43. Maine: 12 percent
44. Alabama: 12 percent
45. Michigan: 11 percent
46. Massachusetts: 11 percent
47. Oklahoma: 11 percent
48. Vermont: 10 percent
49. North Dakota: 10 percent
50. New Mexico: 10 percent
51. West Virginia: 4 percent
