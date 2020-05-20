22% of physician assistants furloughed as COVID-19 spread in US

One in 10 physician assistants has experienced a change in primary practice setting — shifting to an outpatient surgery center or intensive care unit, for example — during the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Physician Assistants' "COVID-19 PA Pulse Survey."

AAPA surveyed a random sample of PAs from April 25 to May 6, collecting 743 responses.

Employment changes among PAs in the past 10 weeks:

1. Changed primary setting: 9.9 percent

2. Returned to clinical work from retirement or from another role: 4.3 percent

3. Assumed a formal leadership position: 3.4 percent

4. Been furloughed: 22.1 percent

5. Been terminated: 3.7 percent

6. Changed primary specialty: 5.9 percent

7. Changed primary employer: 5.5 percent

8. Changed supervising or collaborating physician: 9.6 percent

9. Began volunteering in a medical capacity: 6.9 percent

10. No employment changes indicated: 58 percent

