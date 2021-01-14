21,000 ambulatory healthcare jobs added in December: 5 stats

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its employment report for December 2020, showing big gains in ambulatory healthcare.

Here are five statistics on healthcare jobs for the month of December:

1. About 39,000 jobs were added in healthcare total.



2. Ambulatory healthcare services added 21,000 jobs.



3. Hospital employment added 32,000 jobs.



4. Employment in both hospitals and ambulatory healthcare were partially offset by declines in nursing care facilities and elderly community care.



5. Physician offices saw 200 job gains.

