15 states with the fewest surgeons

As of March, Wyoming had fewer professionally active surgery specialists than any other state and Washington, D.C., according to Kaiser Family Foundation data.

Fifteen states with the fewest surgery specialists:

Note: Data includes currently active allopathic and osteopathic physicians. Click here for a list of the 15 states with the most surgeons.

1. Wyoming: 68

2. Alaska: 82

3. South Dakota: 124

4. Montana: 125

5. Vermont: 139

6. Idaho: 141

7. North Dakota: 153

8. Hawaii: 161

9. Delaware: 168

10. New Hampshire: 242

11. New Mexico: 258

12. Maine: 282

13. Nevada: 285

14. Rhode Island: 288

15. Utah: 320

