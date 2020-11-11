15 states with the fewest surgeons
As of March, Wyoming had fewer professionally active surgery specialists than any other state and Washington, D.C., according to Kaiser Family Foundation data.
Fifteen states with the fewest surgery specialists:
Note: Data includes currently active allopathic and osteopathic physicians. Click here for a list of the 15 states with the most surgeons.
1. Wyoming: 68
2. Alaska: 82
3. South Dakota: 124
4. Montana: 125
5. Vermont: 139
6. Idaho: 141
7. North Dakota: 153
8. Hawaii: 161
9. Delaware: 168
10. New Hampshire: 242
11. New Mexico: 258
12. Maine: 282
13. Nevada: 285
14. Rhode Island: 288
15. Utah: 320
