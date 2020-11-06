15 states with the most surgeons

As of March, California had more professionally active surgery specialists than any other state and Washington, D.C., according to Kaiser Family Foundation data.

Fifteen states with the most surgery specialists:

Note: Data includes currently active allopathic and osteopathic physicians.

1. California: 5,411

2. New York: 4,335

3. Texas: 3,495

4. Pennsylvania: 3,069

5. Florida: 2,899

6. Ohio: 2,530

7. Michigan: 2,157

8. Illinois: 2,066

9. Massachusetts: 1,919

10. North Carolina: 1,607

11. New Jersey: 1,504

12. Georgia: 1,482

13. Maryland: 1,292

14. Virginia: 1,189

15. Tennessee: 1,175

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.