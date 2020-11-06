15 states with the most surgeons
As of March, California had more professionally active surgery specialists than any other state and Washington, D.C., according to Kaiser Family Foundation data.
Fifteen states with the most surgery specialists:
Note: Data includes currently active allopathic and osteopathic physicians.
1. California: 5,411
2. New York: 4,335
3. Texas: 3,495
4. Pennsylvania: 3,069
5. Florida: 2,899
6. Ohio: 2,530
7. Michigan: 2,157
8. Illinois: 2,066
9. Massachusetts: 1,919
10. North Carolina: 1,607
11. New Jersey: 1,504
12. Georgia: 1,482
13. Maryland: 1,292
14. Virginia: 1,189
15. Tennessee: 1,175
