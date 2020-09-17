15.3% of providers are in solo practice — Where are the others? 7 key insights

More than half of providers practice in a hospital or in a single-specialty group, according to The Medicus Firm's "2020 Practice Preference & Relocation Survey."

The Medicus Firm, a national physician search company, collected survey responses from 2,464 providers in its proprietary physician database and American Medical Association data in June and July.

Of the roughly 66.7 percent of respondents who provided demographic information, about 67 percent held MDs, and 11.5 percent had DOs. Nearly 6 percent were physician assistants, and 15.5 percent were nurse practitioners.

Two key takeaways:

1. Compared to 2019, the number of providers practicing in hospitals and multispecialty groups decreased slightly.

2. The number of respondents in solo practice or single-specialty groups rose 5 percent from 2019.

Five statistics on providers' current practice setting:

1. Community hospital/for-profit or nonprofit: 25.2 percent

2. Faculty/research academic/university hospital: 12.5 percent

3. Multispecialty group: 15.8 percent

4. Single-specialty group: 26.1 percent

5. Solo practice: 15.3 percent

