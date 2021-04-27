10 top-paying metropolitan areas for physicians

Cheyenne, Wyo., is the top-paying metropolitan area for physicians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

The survey data, released March 31, comes from information gathered in May 2020. The data does not include pediatric ophthalmologists or self-employed physicians. The wage for each area is $100 per hour or more, and average annual physician salary in these areas tops $208,000.

1. Cheyenne, Wyo.

2. Columbus, Ind.

3. Dalton, Ga.

4. Fond du Lac, Wis.

5. Grand Island, Neb.

6. Midland, Texas

7. Reno, Nev.

8. St. Joseph, Mo.-Kan.

9. Victoria, Texas

10. Weirton-Steubenville, W.Va.-Ohio

