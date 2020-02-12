New Jersey eye surgery center locked down after bullet found taped to locker

Elmwood Park, N.J.-based Phillips Eye Center was locked down Feb. 12, after an employee found a bullet taped to his locker, the Daily Voice reports.

What you should know:

1. A .22-caliber bullet was taped to an employee's locker. After management alerted the police, the center was locked down.

2. An employee claimed the bullet and said it fell out of his jacket pocket while he was changing.

3. A member of the center's cleaning crew found the bullet and taped it to the locker it was in front of. It was not the bullet-owner's locker.

4. After the clarification, the lockdown was lifted and business resumed.

