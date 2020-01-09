Hospital employment more attractive for rookie surgeons as burnout rises

Changes in early-career surgeons' preferences and the rise of physician burnout will make hospital employment more popular in the next decade, according to Sg2 Senior Consulting Director Amanda Olderog, who shared her insights in ASC Focus.

In light of this trend, Ms. Olderog outlined three things successful hospital systems will do:

Design sustainable systems

Provide meaningful work with economic benefit

Support physician quality of life through technology optimization, flexible scheduling, compensation and incentive agreements

