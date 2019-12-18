ASC offers to take patients after Vermont hospital's operating rooms shut down

A Colchester, Vt. ASC has offered to take patients from a University of Vermont Medical Center campus while its operating rooms are closed during the investigation of mysterious odors there, according to the Burlington Free Press.



The medical center's interim CEO Stephen Leffler, MD, previously declined help from the Green Mountain ASC, citing logistical issues, but the surgery center's CEO Amy Cooper told the Burlington Free Press two operating room managers from the Fanny Allen campus in Colchester visited the ASC to discuss which cases could be transferred in January.

The hospital's operating rooms closed in December after air quality issues were detected. Testing done by the hospital, the state and outside consultants have not uncovered the cause of the odors.

