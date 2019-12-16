New CEO for Surgical Care Affiliates & 4 other must-read articles

Five must-read articles this week:

1. Surgical Care Affiliates names Caitlin Zulla CEO

2. North Carolina ASC opens with bundled-pricing strategy

3. 3 expert insights on ASC, health system joint ventures

4. Regent strengthens leadership team with new VP of business development

5. New joint venture ASC planned by health system, college expected to open in 2021

More articles on turnarounds:

3 ASC for trends to watch in 2020

Is your ASC financially healthy? 3 proven techniques to increase revenue in 2020

How ASCs can capitalize on a $15B opportunity driven by complex surgical procedures

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.