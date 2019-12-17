3 things ASCs should do to prepare for 2020

With the new year approaching, ASCs need to focus on data, reimbursement and facility quality, according to ASC software developer One Medical Passport.



1. See what the data says. If an ASC isn't already collecting and analyzing data, 2020 is a good year to start. Data can help improve an ASC's revenue cycle performance, quality initiatives and patient outcomes.

2. Review CMS reimbursement changes. CMS updated payment rates, added procedures to the list it covers for ASCs and plans to implement site-neutral policies. Learn more here.

3. Kickstart upgrades. Start preparing facilities now for CMS surveys and accreditation standards.

