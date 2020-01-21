A service dispute in Vermont, CON hurdles & more — 6 legal, regulatory issues affecting ASCs

Here are six legal and regulatory issues affecting ASCs:

A dispute with state regulators is keeping Colchester, Vt.-based Green Mountain Surgery Center from helping to reduce a backlog of 320 young patients who need urgent care. Read more.

The Department of Justice joined a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that Indianapolis-based Community Health Network illegally paid physicians for referrals to its hospitals, ASCs and other facilities. Read more.

It took an Iowa ophthalmologist 20 years, five applications and a lawsuit before he was able to open an ASC in Cedar Rapids next to his practice, according to an op-ed published in the Gazette. Read more.

The Michigan Senate Health Policy and Human Services Committee held a hearing on certificate-of-need reform Jan. 8. Read more.

Texas passed legislation that generally prohibits the practice of balance billing in cases where patients can't choose their medical provider. Read more.

The American Gastroenterological Association proposed that CMS make exceptions to Stark Law and the Anti-Kickback Statute on a case-by-case basis for pharmaceutical companies and providers. Read more.

