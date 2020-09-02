Wyoming ASC changes ownership, plans expansion — 5 details

Gillette-based North East Wyoming Surgery Center changed hands and rebranded.

Five things to know:

1. North East Wyoming Surgery Center is now owned by the orthopedic surgeons of Black Hills Orthopedic & Spine Center of Wyoming. As part of the ownership transition, the ASC was renamed Black Hills Surgery Center of Wyoming and given a new logo.

2. The facility will be led by Medical Director Monica Morman, MD, a hand and upper extremity surgeon; President Peg Chilvers, MD, a foot and ankle surgeon; and Administrator Jessica Huckins, BSN, RN.

3. The ASC primarily focuses on orthopedic and spine bone, joint and muscle care, but general surgery is also offered.

4. Seventeen surgeons, including 12 from the Black Hills Orthopedic & Spine Center, are credentialed and privileged to operate at Black Hills Surgery Center of Wyoming. Foot and ankle specialist Robert Grunfeld, MD, is expected to join the team by early 2021.

5. Black Hills Surgery Center of Wyoming has one operating room with plans to expand.

