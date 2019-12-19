Women's ASC expanding to new $19M location

Virginia Physicians for Women is planning to occupy half of a new $19 million medical building, local news source Richmond BizSense reported.

Virginia Physicians for Women will move its surgery center, administrative offices and clinic to the new site in Midlothian, Va.Construction is expected to start in April 2020, and be completed a year later.

Through the move, the medical group will double the size of its surgical center and expand OB-GYN, mammography and urogynecology services.

