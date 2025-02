A medical office building in Fairfax, Va., has sold for $7.85 million, according to a Feb. 5 report from CityBiz.

The 54,085-square-foot facility is 40% leased to medical tenants, including sports rehab, post-op rehab, dentistry and behavioral health providers.

The purchaser intends to increase the medical occupancy in the building over time, according to the report.

The buyer and seller of the facility were not disclosed.