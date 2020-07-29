Virginia hospital looks to expand on-campus ASC

Newport News, Va.,-based Riverside plans to expand an ASC on the Riverside Regional Medical Center campus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Three things to know:

1. Riverside filed a letter of intent to add one operating room to Riverside Peninsula Surgery Center in Newport News. The OR would be used for general purposes.

2. The application is dated June 22 and expires in a year. A decision hasn't yet been made.

3. Riverside Peninsula Surgery Center is a multispecialty ASC offering general surgery, gynecology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management and plastic surgery.

