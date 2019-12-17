Vermont surgery center appeals to state Supreme Court & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Amy Cooper, CEO and co-owner of Colchester, Vt.-based Green Mountain Surgery Center, is appealing a decision by the state's health board to limit the multispecialty ASC to five specialties. Read more.

Dallas-based GI Alliance acquired Little Rock-based GastroArkansas, marking the sixth state the gastroenterology services organization has expanded into.

After a monthlong process to name a new chief executive, UnitedHealth Group and Optum have appointed Caitlin Zulla CEO of Surgical Care Affiliates.

Edgewood, Ky.-based OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and Lawrenceburg, Ind.-based Highpoint Health are teaming up to expand orthopedic services in southeastern Indiana, according to local radio station Eagle Country Online.

Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners acquired Carroll Vision Center, Center for Total Eye Care and Carroll County Surgery Center, all in Westminster, Md.

Walnut Creek, Calif.-based Aspen Surgery Center invested in the da Vinci X Surgical System.

The GI Quality Improvement Consortium now has more than 10 million colonoscopies on file.

Regent Surgical Health named Justin Neerhof vice president of business development.

More articles on surgery centers:

Pain physician pleads guilty to accepting $140,000 kickbacks from Insys

Cincinnati health system consolidates outpatient cardiology care in $2M renovation project — 3 insights

8 major CMS changes to take effect in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.