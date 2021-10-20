ValueHealth acquires physician-owned Pennsylvania ASC

ValueHealth acquired the Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.), the company said Oct. 19 in a news release.

The formerly surgeon-owned, multispecialty ASC offers orthopedics, ENT, ophthalmology and pain management services in five operating rooms.

The value-based acquisition expands ValueHealth's Mid-Atlantic footprint.

The Surgery Center of Lancaster plans to bring in new strategic partners and add service lines, the release said.

Ken Bell, the center's administrator, has served in his role for more than 15 years and will remain a leader for the center’s clinical and business operations.