UVM purchase of $17M Covenant Health campus moves forward

Burlington-based University of Vermont Medical Center received approval to purchase a medical campus owned by Covenant Health in Colchester for $17.3 million, VermontBiz reported July 26.

UVM Medical Center submitted a certificate of need to purchase Covenant's Fanny Allen campus to state regulators in January, citing a need to meet increased patient demand for complex outpatient services, according to VermontBiz.

The campus houses various outpatient services including surgical care, radiology and urgent care, the publication reported. Private practice physicians with offices on the campus will not be affected by the sale.