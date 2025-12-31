5 hospital deals in 20 days 

Here are five hospital deals Becker’s has reported on since Dec. 10:

1. Hartford, Conn.-based Hartford Healthcare’s acquisition of Manchester Memorial and Rockville General hospitals from bankrupt Prospect Medical was approved with conditions aimed at limiting cost increases and preserving physician autonomy.

2. NYC Health + Hospitals, has shared plans to move forward with a partnership that will merge Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Maimonides Health into the New York City-based public health system.

3. Salem (Ore.) Health Hospitals and Clinics and Stayton, Ore.-based Santiam Hospital and Clinics have signed a nonbinding letter of intent to explore a potential affiliation.

4. Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System will assume ownership of CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake (N.D.) — a 25-bed critical access hospital — from Chicago-based CommonSpirit, with the transition set to take place March 1, 2026.

5. Terre Haute-based Union Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, finalized their merger Dec. 13 following a lengthy process.