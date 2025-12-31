Why Baptist Health’s ASC strategy stands apart

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health’s ASC strategy is built around quality and safety — something hardwired into daily operations — according to Mandy Gerlach, COO of Baptist Outpatient Services.

Ms. Gerlach joined Becker’s to discuss Baptist’s ASC structure, which ties safety to employee evaluations, accountability and culture across the organization.

Thirteen Baptist Health ASCs were among 37 recognized by The Leapfrog Group for patient safety, and leaders say the recognition reflects years of focused work to build a culture grounded in consistency and communication.

This strategy is helping Baptist stand out as hospitals and health systems nationwide accelerate their outpatient expansion. In a 2025 VMG Health survey of health system executives, including CEOs, CFOs and COOs, outpatient surgery ranked as the top service line for joint venture partnerships, with more than 60% of respondents indicating ASCs were a top interest for their growth.

“For us, our commitment to quality and patient safety really starts at the top, from senior leadership down,” Ms. Gerlach said. “All of our staff, from frontline employees to senior leadership, are evaluated on quality measures and KPIs related to patient safety. We have a very engaged medical staff who are committed to patient safety, along with risk management, patient safety educators, and infection control.”

Baptist’s outpatient team also standardizes practices to align with evidence-based care, Ms. Gerlach said. This process is reinforced by system-level oversight and regular performance monitoring.

“We consistently review all quality metrics and data via site scorecards,” she said. “Those roll up to the Ambulatory Surgery division and help us implement performance improvement and action plans as needed.”

Ms. Gerlach said Baptist’s strategy is also unique because the organization operates as part of a large local healthcare system, which gives it deeper alignment with institutes like orthopedics and cardiac care, along with the resources and operational infrastructure to scale.

“That ensures best practices, high-quality care and collaboration between employed and non-employed physicians,” she said. “It also drives physician engagement and excitement about moving procedures to ASCs.”

Baptist’s growth strategy is also fueled by joint ventures and expanding outpatient capacity.

In January 2024, Baptist partnered with Compass Surgical Partners to launch a network of ASCs branded as Horizon Surgery Center, with plans to expand ambulatory care in Northeast Florida.

For organizations looking to follow Baptist’s example, Ms. Gerlach emphasized workforce as the foundation, especially hiring people committed to patient safety and accountability, and ensuring leadership alignment.

“Hire the right people,” she said, particularly “people who are committed, take ownership, and understand the mission of providing high-quality care.”

“Even with limited resources, ASCs can assign key roles — risk management, patient safety officer, educator, infection control — to create an effective patient safety program,” Ms. Gerlach said. “Using available resources effectively and fostering a collaborative culture is the key.”

Expanding CMS-approved procedures, especially in cardiac care, will also support Baptist’s growth strategy in 2026. CMS finalized policy allowing certain cardiac catheter ablation procedures to be performed in ASCs beginning Jan. 1, a major shift in outpatient cardiac strategy nationwide.

The system is preparing for that transition with robust failure mode and effects analysis processes and system-level resources to support safety and alignment.

Rather than viewing outpatient shifts as a drain on hospital revenue, Ms. Gerlach said Baptist sees it as a way to preserve hospital capacity for higher-acuity care.

“This strategy lets hospitals focus on acute care, complex orthopedic procedures, and cancer care while shifting less acute cases to ASCs,” Ms. Gerlach said.