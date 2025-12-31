Why ASC ownership is getting more complicated

As private equity, MSOs and hospitals continue to expand their presence in ASCs, ownership models are becoming more complex.

Tina DiMarino, CEO of Custom Surgical Partners, joined Becker’s to discuss how joint ventures, specialty rollups and increased investor activity are reshaping the ASC landscape.

Custom Surgical Partners, an ASC development company founded in 2003, has developed more than 150 surgery centers nationwide.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What changes in ownership structures have you seen over the past year?

Tina DiMarino: We’re seeing more joint ventures, as well as increased private equity and MSO involvement. If a PE group owns two ASCs, they’re often acquiring a third.

Hospitals, PE firms and MSOs are all entering the ASC space — sometimes without fully understanding it. We’re also seeing specialty-specific rollups, including podiatry and others, where practices and their ASCs are acquired together.

Q: With all these new players, what concerns you — and what excites you?

TD: The concern is misalignment. When new owners don’t understand ASC operations, expectations can be unrealistic, and resources may not be allocated appropriately.

Administrators need to advocate strongly for what the ASC actually needs. That said, the exciting part is access to resources — new equipment, staffing support and capital investments — especially when working with experienced partners who understand the ASC space.