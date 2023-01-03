USPI, SCA Health & more: 8 ASC chain moves in Q4 

Here are eight moves from United Surgical Partners International, Surgery Partners and SCA Health, three of the biggest ASC chains in the country.

Dallas-based USPI:

USPI executives revealed the company is behind on its year-long growth plan in an Oct. 20 third quarter earnings call from Tenet Healthcare, USPI's parent company. USPI's surgical case volumes were 100 percent of 2019 levels and flat compared to the same quarter last year, not reaching executives' high expectations for the company's growth. In October, 26 USPI ASCs made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers." In November 2021, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare said it would acquire SurgCenter Development and its more than 90 ASCs for approximately $1.2 billion. Here's how the deal is unfolding, as of Nov. 8. As of Nov. 16, USPI was looking to fill 12 open administrative positions across nine states.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners:

Surgery Partners secured an $800 million equity offering. Surgery Partners raked in $620.6 million during the third quarter. Sixteen Surgery Partners' ASCs made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers."

Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health:

Total revenue of Optum, SCA Health's parent company, hit $134.9 billion in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 17.8 percent year over year, and reached $46.6 billion in the third quarter, according to financial results released Oct. 14.