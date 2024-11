A medical office building in El Paso, Texas, has sold for $7.1 million, according to a Nov. 12 report from REBusiness Online.

The four-story, 50,000-square-foot facility was purchased by Healing Realty Trust, a company focused on healthcare real estate assets. The seller was not disclosed.

The building is occupied by several healthcare tenants, including WellMed, Quest Diagnostics, Optum and Universal Health Services.