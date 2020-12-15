Tenet's $1.1B bet on ASCs & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare will acquire up to 45 ASCs from Nashville, Tenn.-based SurgCenter Development for $1.1 billion. Read more.

CMS' Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC Payment System final rule for 2021, which was finalized Dec. 2, shows the agency's willingness to trust clinical judgement but lacks necessary changes to site-of-service reimbursement differentials, according to Bill Prentice, CEO of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. Read more.

CMS renewed The Joint Commission's authority to accredit ASCs seeking participation in Medicare or Medicaid.

Ocular Partners has partnered with two Chicago practices.

Grand Teton Surgical Center sold majority interest to Idaho Falls-based Mountain View Hospital and Surgery Partners.

Rockford-based OrthoIllinois resubmitted its surgery center proposal to the Beloit, Wis., government, after its original application was denied.

Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group is seeking approval to build an outpatient surgery center 2 miles west of its main campus.

Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group is seeking approval to build a small-format hospital beside at its Cancer Institute and Surgery Center.

