Surgery Partners' National Group President Bradley Owens sold 6,000 shares of the company's common stock, according to a May 31 Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The shares are valued at $27.65 each, and he now owns 72,338 shares of Surgery Partners common stock, the filing said.

Mr. Owens has sold a total 12,113 shares of Surgery Partners stock over the past year, and he hasn't made any purchases of stock, GuruFocus reported June 4.