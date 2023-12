Surgery Partners entered a joint venture with Nevada Surgical Suites.

Nevada Surgical Suites is a portfolio of ASCs that provides outpatient interventional pain management in Nevada. It was founded in 2009 by Alain Coppel, MD.

This deal is another in an extensive list of partnerships that Surgery Partners has entered in 2023.

Hyde Park Capital advised Nevada Surgical Suites on the transaction, according to a Dec. 11 news release from the investment firm.