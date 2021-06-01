Surgery centers increased surgical case volume by 5% for Pittsburgh hospital system

Outpatient cases and surgery centers boosted Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network's revenue during the first quarter, TribLive reported May 29.

According to financial documents, patients seeking treatments at surgery centers helped increase total surgical cases by 4.7 percent in the first three months of 2021.

While the health system reported an operating loss of $23.4 million for the first three months, outpatient cases climbed 288 percent over April 2020, according to TribLive.

Four Allegheny Health Network ASCs received the 2021 I Am Patient Safety award in March.