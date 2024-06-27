Stamford signs Connecticut medical building lease

Stamford (Conn.) Hospital's corporate parent, Stamford Health, has signed a lease for a 65,667-square-foot medical office building, according to a June 26 report from the Stamford Advocate.

The lease more than doubles the hospital's presence in that part of Stamford, according to the report. The system has 46,392 square feet of nearby space leased from another company.

The new facility is expected to open in phases, with the first 30,000 square feet opening in late 2025. The new space will expand Stamford's ambulatory care network.