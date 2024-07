A medical office building in Aiken, S.C., has sold for $4.125 million, according to a July 22 report from the Aiken Standard.

The 36,102-square-foot building is located near Aiken Regional Medical Centers and was sold by Aiken Med.

It was purchased by 690 Medical, with the transaction officially closing June 25. Current building tenants include Aiken Vascular Specialists and Palmetto Infusion, according to the report.