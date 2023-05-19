Retail giants snap up clinic market share: 5 things to know

As care delivery continues to become more consumer-centric, several big retailers are looking to secure a place in the retail clinic market, according to a May 18 blog post from Definitive Healthcare.

Five things to know:

1. There are about 1,800 active retail clinics in the U.S. that offer access to healthcare services. The majority are owned by large chains such as CVS Health, Kroger and Walgreens. Some clinics are owned or operated by health systems, hospitals and physician groups such as Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

2. Here is a breakdown of the retail clinic market share in 2023. CVS Health's MinuteClinic makes up 63 percent of the market share.

3. Retail clinics are more likely to be in major metropolitan areas and typically serve higher income populations. Around 2 percent of clinics are in rural areas, and CVS Health owns half of them.

4. Between 2017 and 2022, retail clinic claims volumes increased 200 percent, outpacing other sites of care, including urgent care centers, primary care practices and emergency rooms.

5. Reasons for the growth in retail clinics include the increased demand for consumer-centric care, low cost when compared to other sites of care, upfront pricing and convenience.