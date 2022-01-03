RCA expands South Carolina presence

Southlake, Texas-based Retina Consultants of America bolstered its South Carolina presence with the addition of Retina Consultants of Charleston.

Founded in 1999, Retina Consultants of Charleston operates out of eight locations in South Carolina, according to a Jan. 3 news release. Four of its locations are in the Charleston metropolitan area. The practice also has two clinical trial centers in Charleston and Beaufort.

Retina Consultants of Charleston is the 21st practice to join RCA, which now has more than 170 physicians across the United States, according to the release.