Providence Health sells Oregon medical office building

Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health sold a medical office building in Clackamas, Ore., Commercial Property Executive reported Dec. 21.

The 19,916-square-foot property was acquired by healthcare real estate company Anchor Health Properties and is part of a two-building campus, with each facility being individually managed.

The building's tenants include Clackamas Radiation Oncology Center — a joint venture between Providence Health and Portland-based Oregon Clinic division of Radiation Oncology — along with the Cancer Institute & Breast Surgery Clinic and Mt. Scott ENT & Sleep Medicine.