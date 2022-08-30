Property management group buys 2 Louisiana medical buildings

Montecito Medical purchased two medical office buildings in Lake Charles, La.

The two offices total 54,417 square feet and are fully leased, according to an Aug. 30 news release. The larger office is occupied by the Center for Orthopedics, and the remaining space is leased to Irving, Texas-based Christus Health's Ochsner St. Patrick Wound Center.

The properties are part of a larger development in the works called Imperial Pointe. In the last year, Montecito also purchased properties Vidalia and Shreveport, La.