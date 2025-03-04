Prime Health Care acquires 2 Ascension Illinois ASCs

Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare has completed the acquisition of several Ascension Illinois facilities, including two ASCs.

The ASCs were acquired as a part of a larger deal between Prime and St. Louis-based Ascension. Eight Illinois hospitals, four post-acute and senior living facilities, and two ASCs comprised the acquisition.

Prime entered into an asset purchase agreement with Ascension to acquire the hospitals in July 2024 and received approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board for the purchase Dec. 17.

Under the acquisition, Prime has offered employment to "substantially all" workers and committed $250 million to facility upgrades, capital improvements, system upgrades and technology investments. With the acquisition, Prime now comprises 51 hospitals, more than 360 outpatient locations and nearly 57,000 employees.