Phoenix medical property with ASC sold

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

An outpatient-focused joint venture between Atlanta-based Evergreen Medical Properties and Boston-based Bain Capital Real Estate acquired a Phoenix medical plaza with an ASC.

The property, Akos Medical Plaza, includes Surgical Elite of Avondale. The ASC is a physician-owned multispecialty center with four operating rooms and more than 40 surgeons. It offers services including gastroenterology, orthopedics, pain management and otolaryngology.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast