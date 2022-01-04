Phoenix medical property with ASC sold

An outpatient-focused joint venture between Atlanta-based Evergreen Medical Properties and Boston-based Bain Capital Real Estate acquired a Phoenix medical plaza with an ASC.

The property, Akos Medical Plaza, includes Surgical Elite of Avondale. The ASC is a physician-owned multispecialty center with four operating rooms and more than 40 surgeons. It offers services including gastroenterology, orthopedics, pain management and otolaryngology.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.