CBRE has sold a three-building medical office portfolio in Broomall, Pa., for $11.6 million, according to a Jan. 4 report from Real Estate Weekly.

The three buildings total 57,760 square feet, and are currently 91 percent leased to 21 different tenants, including Premier Orthopedics, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Main Line Healthcare, Kidney Care Specialists and Labcorp.

The buildings were acquired by Maryland-based Thomas Park Investments.